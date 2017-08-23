AS-R and AS-Q series from SMC

Search
by SMC Australia New Zealand
Product in Focus: SMC’s Flow and Pressure Valve Reduces Air Consumption by up to 25%

SMC’s flow and pressure valves in the AS-R and AS-Q series once again highlights the automation specialist’s commitment to energy savings. Customers can now enjoy a cut in internal air consumption by up to 25% when using the AS-R pressure valve and an AS-Q flow valve on their cylinders.

Among the many tangible benefits, using these valves helps to shorten the response time of the return stroke and harmonises stroke movements to prevent a harsh jerky start. In pressing applications, these valves enable a rapid supply of compressed air at the end of the stroke while the valve bodies and plug-and-socket connections can rotate 360° to ensure fast and easy installation.

Energy savings in the compressed air system

SMC’s range of pressure and flow valves includes six AS-R and five AS-Q models. SMC supplies these in R1/8, R1/4, R3/8 and R1/2 connection sizes and for hose diameters ranging from 6 to 12 mm.

Customers are able to choose between the new AS-R series with its fixed 2 bar supply pressure and the older ASR valves with fixed or variable set pressures depending on the application where pressures are adjusted manually using a handle with a three-part scale.

The pressure valve and flow valves are mounted together on cylinders. The AS-Q flow valve is installed on the working stroke side and the AS-R pressure valve on the return stroke side. Both valve series have similar designs: the pressure valves consist of regulator, with a check valve and a throttle check valve. The flow valves in the AS-Q series contain a quick supply valve, an exhaust valve and a throttle check valve.

The bigger the cylinder, the greater the savings

AS-R/AS-Q valves are recommended for cylinders with a diameter of 32mm up to 125mm bore, and an inlet pressure of at least 3 Bar. What’s truly of value to customers is that savings increase with bigger cylinders or higher air consumption levels, and larger pressure differences between the working and return strokes.

A wide range of uses

SMC’s new energy-saving compressed air valves enable machine manufacturers to make their products more energy-efficient without making any fundamental design changes. Manufacturers who incorporate this technology can enjoy a competitive edge which in-turn translates into higher revenues.

SMC Australia New Zealand information and contact details

Contact SMC Australia New Zealand

(Head office) Update these details
address map
14 - 18 Hudson Ave
Castle Hill
NSW 2154
Tel: 1800 763 862

