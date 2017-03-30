Why you should switch over to strapping machines

Strapping is a regular activity in any warehouse. Both strapping machines and hand strapping methods are used based on the volume of boxes being sealed and sent out. Strapping machines are proven to be more efficient and it makes sense to use one when the workload increases over time.

From their experience at their own warehouses, Signet understands the many challenges faced by warehouse operators in improving process efficiencies including strapping.

Investing in a strapping machine is one of the simplest ways to improve efficiency but it is also important to consider all the factors when making that decision.

List out the reasons why you want to change your strapping method. Time is an important consideration – significant time savings can be achieved by using a machine instead of the hand strapping method.

Hand strapping can also highlight other potential risks, including: inconsistent strapping tension that could lead to items moving around while they are being transported, causing damage; unnecessary wastage of strapping through inefficient use; higher expense from frequent reordering of strapping; and increased risk of OH&S injuries from incorrect bending, stretching or using equipment incorrectly.

What are the benefits of switching to a strapping machine?

Saving time is one of the most significant benefits that machinery can deliver – time, which can be better spent in an activity that can bring better efficiencies in other parts of the business. For instance, standardising the strapping process will reduce wastage by employees, saving money for the company with less strapping needed on their machines.

Key benefits of strapping machines also include consistent tension with the securely strapped item reducing the risk of damage during transportation; reduced costs by eliminating additional items required for hand strapping; and safer OH&S practices.

What challenges do strapping machines create?

Possible challenges include lack of space with machine footprints varying from 750mm in length x 550mm in width to 1180mm in length x 620mm in width; making room for a machine in the absence of sufficient space; and power outages potentially causing downtime.

Warehouses that strap more than 25 items a day should consider a strapping machine to improve efficiency, and achieve savings in as little as six months.

