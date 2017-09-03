What you need to know when choosing your safety sign

Safety signs are a vital part of every business. Performing manual labor tasks, using machinery or even walking through a busy warehouse all pose potential safety risks..
While you may know what the different safety signs are and their meanings, there are a range of materials and mounting methods that can be used to incorporate safety signs around your business. The wrong material or mounting solution could not only make it difficult to effectively mount your sign, it could also affect how long it will last.
Keep reading to find out what type of material and mounting solution is right for you.
What materials are safety signs made from?
There are a range of factors to consider when choosing your safety sign, and they usually include rigidity and placement — what works well outside might not be as effective on rough or curved surfaces inside. Use Signet’s material guide below to help decide which is right for you.
Metal
As this material can warp or bend, metal safety signs are ideal for:
- Flat surfaces (such as solid walls)
- Framed signage
- Signs that may require magnetic overlay messages (such as huddle or visual boards)
- Day and night signs for private use, as reflective sheeting can be applied
As a tough, durable solution, metal signs are commonly used in warehouses.
Polypropylene
Polypropylene (PP) safety signs are a lightweight solution. PP is ideal for:
- Mounting onto solid surfaces on-site
- Medium-term outdoor signage
- Long-term indoor signage
As PP is easy to pick up, it’s often used for construction site signage.
Coreflute
Coreflute safety signs are a lightweight, short-term indoor and outdoor solution. Unlike other materials, it can also be mounted onto slightly curved surfaces. It’s ideal for:
- Construction and building site signage
- Other types of temporary applications
Self-adhesive vinyl
This material is perfect for safety signs and labels that need to be mounted directly onto rough or curved surfaces.
Constructed from a high quality 3M adhesive vinyl, this long-lasting solution will stick to most dry, clean surfaces.
Alucopanel
This material is one of Signet’s custom options and is a tough, lightweight and rigid signage solution. Its sturdy aluminium and polyethylene construction makes it ideal for:
- Display signage
- Front fascia signage
How do I mount my safety signs?
How you mount your sign depends on the surface it will be mounted to. In most cases, it will be specific to your individual needs. However, if you need a helping hand, read through Signet’s general guidelines below.
Cables and wire ties:
Ideal forchain wire fencing.
Screws:
Ideal foroutdoor timber fencing and metal walls, aluminium sheeting or fascias.
3M VHB Double Sided Tape:
Ideal for outdoor metal walls, fascias, aluminium sheeting, smooth concrete or concrete walls, interior plasterboard or glass.
Wall plugs and screws:
Ideal for concrete or concrete walls with a rough finish.
Signet’s extensive range of standard and custom metal, PP, alucopanel and aluminium signs under 1200mm have pre-punched corner holes to make mounting your safety signs easy.
Signs and safety go hand in hand
Choosing the right safety sign and mounting solution is vital to keep your business running safely all year round — whether that’s a head office, a fast-paced warehouse or busy building site.