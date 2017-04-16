Signet’s Own Return Mailers – convenient, cost-effective, customer-friendly

Signet presents the perfect packaging solution that allows companies to send various items while enabling their customers to use the same mailer to return items if required.

Signet’s Own Return Mailers offer a cost-effective and convenient way to send products to customers and allow them to return unwanted items in the same mailer bag.

These plastic mailers feature a longer lip with two self-seal adhesive strips and a perforation. To send the item, the backing on the adhesive strip closest to the edge of the lip is peeled back and the lip is pressed down onto the bag and sealed. To return the goods, the customer simply tears off the already-used adhesive strip section, pulls the backing off the second adhesive strip and presses the lip onto the bag to reseal.

Ideal for sending non-fragile items such as clothes, soft goods, documents or other printed materials, Signet’s Own Return Mailers have a number of benefits for both businesses and customers.

Businesses save costs as they don’t have to enclose separate return bags when sending goods to customers. They also help to reduce waste as the same bag is re-used, and not thrown away.

The customer benefits through increased convenience, as they do not have to purchase a mailer themselves. The return mailer’s peel and seal design also takes the hassle out of repacking the goods and keeps the returned item securely inside until it reaches its destination.

Signet’s Own Return Mailers are available in a range of sizes to suit various items. Signet also offers bulk buys for high volume users.

