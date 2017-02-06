Signet’s new RedLine Savers helping businesses eliminate excess stock

Businesses can order products in quantities that suit their own processes and storage capabilities.

A new pricing initiative by packaging and industrial supplies company Signet is helping businesses achieve significant savings on their purchases without risking excess inventory from bulk buying practices.

The rapidly evolving Australian manufacturing industry needs to find new ways to compete in an environment where globalised supply chains and new disruptive technologies are taking hold. To stay afloat in these challenging times, many businesses are turning to specialised continuous improvement programs, using Lean manufacturing methods to stay ahead, and learning to achieve more with less.

However, these same companies often rely on bulk purchase discounts to save on costs, which is counter-intuitive to their Lean efforts. For instance, removing waste from processes is an important part of Lean, with the ‘Eight Wastes’ describing both physical and non-tangible types of waste. Inventory is one of these eight wastes, and identifies any stored materials or finished goods as ‘waste’.

This is because bulk buying practices to achieve cost savings often mean businesses are taking up valuable storage space with excess stock, or goods are eventually left unsold or unused.

Signet’s RedLine Savers program addresses this ‘excess inventory’ issue by offering businesses discounts on a range of products, locked in at the lowest available price without requiring a bulk purchase.

An industry-first, this innovative pricing initiative from the Brisbane-based Signet will help businesses eliminate the problem of excess ‘waste’ in their inventory. The selected products are everyday operational items from right across Signet’s range, meaning customers in all industries will benefit from the initiative.

Signet’s RedLine Savers initiative is expected to particularly benefit small to medium businesses as they can order products in quantities that suit their own processes and storage capabilities.

Jack Winson, CEO of Signet’s parent company Winson Group, hopes to help all customers become more competitive in their businesses. He explains that the new initiative takes a lot of the hassle out of purchasing for their customers while giving them the confidence they are getting quality product at the best price; additionally, they can also save time, which can be invested in growing their business.

The Winson Group was recently inducted into Family Business Australia’s Hall of Fame (QLD), recognising the company’s achievements as a business, and its contributions to Australia’s economy, culture, and community. This recognition follows heavy investments by the group into Australian manufacturing and jobs.

For instance, Signet’s investment last year in a state-of-the-art plastics extruder, brought the manufacture of many more products back home. With Signet’s existing line of inks, marking paints, and plastics already produced onsite in Brisbane, more jobs are being retained in Australia.

Customers also benefit from minimal lead times when more of the supply chain is kept closer home. Combined with local sourcing of raw materials, there’s reduced risk of delays, or of containers getting lost or damaged in transit.

For more information on Signet and the new RedLine Savers, visit signet.net.au/redline-savers.