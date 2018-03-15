Years of practical tests passed with flying colours

Danish Crown, the largest pork processing company in Europe and the second largest in the world, teamed up with the Danish Meat Research Institute to put SICK photoelectric sensors from the W8 Inox product family through a series of practical tests spanning several years, and has now classed the sensors as ‘slaughter-proof’.

Prepared for launch jointly by Danish Crown and SICK, the W8 Inox is a family of sensors that does not fail to impress with their compact design, sensor performance, chemical and thermal material resistance and high impermeability. Following the success of the tests with the Danish Meat Research Institute, Danish Crown has decided that the W8 Inox will be the product family installed as standard in its meat processing machines, and has signed an agreement making SICK its preferred supplier.

Cleaning and hygiene processes test sensors to the limit

Cutting and processing machines within the meat industry have to be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis to prevent hygiene risks resulting from meat products becoming contaminated with microorganisms, spores, or inorganic residues. Surfactant acidic, chlorinated, chlorine-alkaline and other foam cleaners, and neutral disinfecting agents containing hypochlorite or peracetic acid are used for the cleaning and disinfection, and pressure washers are also often used for these processes to remove any contamination left on surfaces. The special design of the W8 Inox miniature photoelectric sensor guarantees long-term availability, with the sensor housing made of stainless steel 1.4404 (316L) providing maximum corrosion resistance and the plastics used for the operating elements and the front screen offering the highest level of material resistance. The structure and design of the W8 Inox also help to ensure the long-term availability of sensors, as the housing, cover, operating elements and front screen together form a strong and waterproof unit in accordance with IP69K.

M12 male connector and 300mm connecting cable prove particularly popular

At Danish Crown and other meat processing companies, the sensor variants with M12 male connectors and 300mm connecting cables are very popular because they allow the electrical connection (which can be of critical importance from water tightness) to be established outside of the area where pressure washers are used in proximity to the area for cleaning.

Retrofitting made easy

Depending on the detection task, various photoelectric sensors are available, all of which are suitable for use with the M3 mounting kit with a distance of 25.4mm between the holes. As well as being compatible with the entire product family, this kit can also be used by manufacturers of meat processing machines and systems’, meaning it is no trouble at all to switch over to SICK sensor technology.

Written by Tobias Güttler, Product Manager in the Presence Detection Division of SICK AG, Waldkirch, Germany