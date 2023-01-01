Search

Vision by SICK

by SICK Pty Ltd
Visit Website
IM0033750
IM0033750
logo
1800 334802

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Vision solutions are ideal for automated inspection and measurement tasks. SICK’s 2D and 3D vision cameras can be used to solve a wide range of applications where there is a need to measure, locate, inspect and identify. Our vision products are built for industrial environments, carefully designed to leverage SICK's 60-plus years of experience with industrial sensors.

2D vision

The powerful simplicity of vision

SICK offers a powerful vision sensor portfolio designed to manage challenges in all industries where a standard sensor would not work. These vision sensors provide a full toolset for positioning, inspection, measurement and reading, depending on the variant. A flexible optical design fulfills the needs of almost all applications. Simplicity is ensured by automatic setup, intelligent algorithms and a common, intuitive user interface.

3D vision

Vision intelligence in all dimensions

SICK's 3D vision series offers a wide range of powerful and flexible products designed for reliable operation in harsh industrial environments. They range from versatile high-speed cameras that deliver high quality 3D and contrast images to smart and configurable stand-alone sensors that facilitate rapid development and easy integration. Their scalability ensures a perfect fit with your 3D vision application.

SICK Pty Ltd information and contact details

Contact SICK Pty Ltd

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
5 Helen Street
Heidelberg West
VIC 3081
Tel: 1800 334802
Fax: 03 9457 2023

Contact SICK Pty Ltd

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox