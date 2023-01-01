Ultrasonic gas flow measuring devices from SICK

With various ultrasonic gas flow measuring devices SICK offers solutions for a large variety of measurement tasks and industries. These devices have one thing in common, however: state-of-the-art ultrasound technology from SICK. The devices are designed for custody transfer applications in the gas industry, the determination of volume flow in processes, the monitoring of emissions in industrial facilities, flow measurement in tunnels, and much more.

Volume flow measuring devices

Continuous volume flow measurement from SICK is setting standards

The FLOWSIC100 is used for continuous volume flow measurement in industrial systems. It is approved under established European standards and complies with EPA standards. The measuring device only rarely requires maintenance thanks to a drift-free measurement principle and high-quality components. It is also ideal for humid, aggressive gases, high temperatures, and high levels of dust.

The FLOWSIC150 Carflow is unique in the automotive industry for high-temperature exhaust gas measurement.

Mass flow measuring devices

Gas mass flow measurement from SICK – reliable under all conditions

Mass flow measuring devices from SICK are used for flow measurement of gas in the natural gas and petrochemical industries. The devices are specifically designed to the challenging requirements of these industries and provide reliable measurement of various gases. These devices are approved for use in explosion-proof areas and use integrated algorithms to calculate mass flow in a system.

Flow velocity measuring devices

Air flow measurement from SICK – safe and reliable

Flow velocity measuring devices from SICK are used to measure air flow in traffic tunnels and mining applications.

Gas flow meters

Ultrasonic gas flow meters from SICK – quality that pays for itself

Every day, large quantities of natural gas flow from production facilities to municipal utilities and industrial consumers via large pipelines. Ownership of the gas often changes hands and must be precisely measured for billing purposes. SICK's product range comprises custody and non-custody ultrasonic gas flow meters for the oil and gas industry. SICK provides the right solution for various applications, from gas delivery to gas distribution. All devices feature high measurement accuracy and reliability.

Flow computer

Flow computers for ultrasonic gas flow measuring devices from SICK

Newer-generation flow computers combine functionality with user-friendliness. They are the preferred device for use in custody transfer gas measurement, are approved according to the EU's Measurement Instruments Directive, and comply with the relevant international standards. The easy integration of temperature, pressure, and flow measurement values via digital and serial interfaces is used to convert recorded volumes. The flow computers use industry-standard conversion algorithms.