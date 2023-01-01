System solutions from SICK

We use cutting-edge technology in our components when implementing our system solutions for factory, logistics, and process automation. Our range of services covers everything from ideas and consulting to implementation and after-sales service on site.

The high quality of our components and the dedication and expertise of our employees validate the core concept behind SICK: outstanding solutions for demanding tasks.

Customized analyzer systems

Systematic extractive gas analysis

Extractive analyzer systems based on high-quality standard modules and components. Thanks to the configurable design, the analyzer systems can be provided with the optimum specifications to meet the requirements of particular customers. If desired, retrofitting can be carried out easily and cost-effectively by installing analyzers and gas conditioning components. Long-term system support is assured.

Driver assistance systems

Systematic collision awareness

Driving industrial vehicles safely and precisely demands a great deal from the driver. Driver assistance systems and collision awareness systems from SICK support drivers in critical situations. The system immediately detects the risk if the vehicle comes close to personnel, infrastructure or other vehicles. Driver assistance systems also help drivers to carry out difficult and monotonous tasks effectively and efficiently.

Object Detection Systems

Inside or outside: Effective solutions for an incredibly wide range of applications

Object detection systems detect objects irrespective of size or position, both indoors or outdoors. They are used in intralogistics to increase throughput of conveyor systems. The systems also prevent collisions in outdoor areas and ensure and increase equipment availability in steel mills, ports and other areas. Regardless of the application, system reliability means smooth process flow.

Profiling systems

Improving safety on roads and railroads

SICK profiling systems measure, detect, classify, count, and check vehicles in 3D. They determine the number of axles on heavy goods trucks for vehicle classification and measure vehicle dimensions to rectify loading errors. The systems recognize overheated vehicles approaching tunnels and other entrances and activate diversions. They also monitor external train contours. If a limit value is exceeded, the system triggers an alarm. All this contributes to safety on roads and railroads.

Quality control systems

Mediocrity is not an option: Permanently guaranteed product quality

Automated quality control is becoming more and more important. Quality control systems from SICK fulfill all reliability and process stability requirements in the field of industrial production, whether they are used to measure geometric dimensions, for surface inspections, or for completeness checks. They guarantee improved production process planning, higher throughput rates, and reproducible product quality. Each system combines sensors and software to form a reliable complete solution.

Security systems

Close gaps before they appear: protect assets, areas and surfaces

Electronic protective devices are recommended for the protection of public buildings, industrial complexes and private homes. They augment physical protection measures such as security guards or structural alterations for enhanced security. The sensors protect against vandalism, theft, intrusion and unauthorized entry and exit. They enable staggered protection from outside to inside for early intrusion notification, giving security staff more time to act. SICK security systems provide a variety of effective options for the protection of goods.

Robot guidance systems

Enhanced efficiency through precise localization

Robot guidance using 3D vision systems designed for object localization is making a vital contribution to the optimization of industrial manufacturing processes. Robot guidance systems from SICK give users an easy, economical way to benefit from this sophisticated technology. The systems stand out thanks to their reliable, user-friendly design. They can be integrated without difficulty in existing environments, deliver high-precision measurement results and consequently play a key role in making part handling more versatile than ever before.

Track and trace systems

The key to your success in process control

Track and trace systems from SICK identify 1D and 2D codes, read and write to RFID tags, and provide high-resolution images for downstream processes (video coding, OCR, etc.). Furthermore, these systems provide volume and weight measurements. The systems can be certified if necessary. Object contours are verified. Any combination of the functions listed above can be realized with SICK's track and trace systems.

Functional safety systems

Reliable automation solutions with you in mind

SICK provides everything you could possibly need to protect machines and plants, from components and services right through to a complete solution. Automation solutions from SICK provide real added value – developed by our experts, can be adapted flexibly, quick and efficient to implement. We keep our customers'' productivity and safe machine operation in mind.