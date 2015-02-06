Software products from SICK

SICK software products offer much more than simply integration into an automation architecture. They enable everything from enhanced sensor functions, to complete evaluation and analysis of sensor data, all the way through to control solution configuration and process sequence optimization. And that unlocks a whole new set of opportunities for applications.

Software for creating and managing tailor-made application solutions

The SICK AppSpace eco-system contains two software tools. SICK AppStudio is used for developing sensor apps on programmable sensors and Sensor Integration Machines (SIM). SICK AppManager supports service technicians in the field in the simple implementation and management of sensor apps.

An eye on everything

Analytics Solutions allows you to retrieve and analyze information on system performance as well as the statuses of all recorded data with ease. This provides operators with direct access to the key variables for the materials flow, allowing them to understand and control these variables in a more appropriate way. The dynamic database solution simplifies the processes of monitoring, analyzing, and creating reports.

Integrated safety engineering – the software for CE marking

With Safexpert, SICK supports you with a thoroughly engineered solution for the demanding process of CE marking. Designers and managers will appreciate the systematic processes of this TÜV-certified software, which guide users through all the phases of CE marking, from risk assessment to the management of standards and documents. Safexpert helps designers plan their path through the Machinery Directive transparently and logically, and then guides them efficiently along that path.

Software platform for application-specific adjustment of sensor functions

The Integrated Managing Solutions software platform is used to adjust the functions of a SICK sensor without affecting the basic functions of the standard components. This allows for easy adaptation to processes or applications on customer sites.