SICK AppSpace from SICK

The SICK AppSpace eco-system offers the freedom and flexibility to implement customized requirements with tailor-made sensor apps. This enables completely new and adaptive solutions in industrial automation. Programmable devices constitute the hardware. The SICK AppStudio and SICK AppManager software tools are used to develop and manage the sensor apps. The SICK AppSpace Developers Club offers support and promotes developer networking.

SICK AppSpace software

Software for creating and managing tailor-made application solutions

The SICK AppSpace eco-system contains two software tools. SICK AppStudio is used for developing sensor apps on programmable sensors and Sensor Integration Machines (SIM). SICK AppManager supports service technicians in the field in the simple implementation and management of sensor apps.

Programmable devices

Programmable devices for tailor-made application solutions

Programmable devices such as sensors or Sensor Integration Machines for connecting external sensors or streaming cameras constitute the main component of the SICK AppSpace ecosystem. Sensor apps - tailor-made applications software - are loaded onto the programmable devices and run by the AppEngine. An integrated web server enables display of a user interface on a browser-compatible

