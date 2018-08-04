Sensor configuration by app: a tool for a multitude of terminal devices

Smartphones and tablets are growing in popularity in industrial automation too. Whether they are used with the iOS or Android operating systems, as an operating platform for apps, they are becoming mobile aids for the integration, operation monitoring, and maintenance of devices such as intelligent sensors. With SOPASair, users can download an app enabling them to access and operate SICK sensors.

SOPASair is a version of SOPAS ET (SICK Open Portal for Applications and Systems Engineering Tool) that is adapted to mobile devices and which is currently able to configure more than 80 of SICK's sensor product families, as well as prepare them for industrial use in factory, logistics, and process automation.

Wireless sensor communication with a new feel

SOPASair makes it possible to identify and activate SICK sensors within a network using mobile devices and without the need for a cable connection. Both smartphones and tablets with the iOS operating system are supported, as well as those based on Android. The sensors can be easily configured and visualised. To do this, SOPASair offers the touch options typically used in apps, such as pinching, scrolling, or switching views. The app visualises the current operational status, process data, and parameter values of sensors, and enables the relevant sensor configuration to be modified if necessary. Bidirectional communication enables parameter sets to be saved and restored to a sensor if necessary or transferred to sensors with a similar design or application. SOPASair makes it possible to check the configuration and visualisation options in simulation mode, even when there is no physical connection to the sensor.

Compatible with iOS, Android, and browsers

SOPASair provides the option of searching for and connecting to sensors via various communication channels. Mobile devices running on iOS or Android operating systems can connect to sensors via Ethernet, WiFi, and Bluetooth LE. Devices running on Android are also able to access sensors via USB and IO-Link. In addition, SOPASair functions within common browsers and can, therefore, be operated on a PC – admittedly without the usual feel of an app on a mobile device, but with functionalities such as the right mouse click.

Prepared for data exchange with customer applications

With SOPAS ET, SDDs (SOPAS Device Drivers) represent the relevant device, such as a distance sensor. The equivalent with SOPASair is mSDDs (mobile SOPAS Device Drivers), which is currently still being distributed with the app. In the future, they will be available for download after app installation, as is the case with SDDs today. Devices capable of running SOPASair that are equipped with a web server make use of a JSON interface (Java Script Object Notation), which is a component of the web server and can be found on the relevant device. It provides a simple way of exchanging sensor data beyond SOPASair using other customer applications as well, such as web-based HMIs and ERP or MES systems. These applications can access sensor parameters directly both by reading as well as writing, without having to implement special drivers or protocol descriptions.

SOPASair – the standard tool for generations of smart sensors

SICK already offers fitting sensor variants in a multitude of product families that meet the requirements placed on network-compatible and wireless sensors with extended functionality as a result of Industry 4.0, the smart factory, and the Internet of Things. Some examples of this include functions such as sensor-to-sensor coupling, smart automation functions that enhance the sensor application with predefined functions, or programmable sensors whose range of functions can be adapted to the need in question using apps. Finally, the integrated JSON interface ensures that both raw and pre-processed sensor data is provided with ease. In this regard, SOPASair is a logical enhancement of the SICK tool portfolio and provides customers with access to its sensor data through modern mobile devices.

SOPASair is increasingly becoming a standard tool for use in configuration as well as in service and diagnostics applications. Thanks to a variety of vision sensors, code readers, measuring 2D laser scanners, distance sensors, as well as standard and MultiTask photoelectric sensor models from SICK, it is becoming progressively possible for commissioning, maintenance, and service staff to operate, monitor, and set sensors to the relevant application using an app. This means they will no longer have to depend on stationary control units, but will be able to move freely around the factory, and access the required information from anywhere.

Written by Dipl.-Ing. Peter Kamp, Industrial Software Manager, Research & Development, SICK AG, Waldkirch, Germany