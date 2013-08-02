sens:Control - safe control solutions from SICK

As well as focusing on increasing productivity, intelligent machine design also delivers optimum quality and safety. sens:Control – safe control solutions by SICK meet these requirements. The product portfolio includes safe sensor cascades, safety controllers, Motion Control safety controllers, and safety relays. The products impress with easy commissioning, modularity, and optimum integration into automation processes – for optimum interaction between human and machine.

Cost-saving, safe sensor cascade with diagnostic function

The Flexi Loop can cascade up to 32 sensors while maintaining the highest performance level e. Safety switches and safety sensors with OSSD outputs can be used together regardless of the sensor manufacturer.

In addition, for each sensor or switch there are detailed diagnostic information available. Integrated switching signals allow for the use of interlocks, switches and lamps. All sensors are supplied with power directly from the Flexi Loop. Unscreened standard cables are used with M12 plugs. In total Flexi Loop guarantees the highest level of security. Cascading sensors reduces the amount of wiring and the number of safety inputs in the control cabinet. It also provides a comprehensive diagnostic check of all doors, emergency stop pushbuttons and sensors. In conjunction with the Flexi Soft and the Flexi Classic, the entire safety application is able to cost-effectively meet customer needs.

Simple, easy-to-use safety controllers

SICK's safety controllers provide straightforward, flexible, and scalable solutions for the implementation of intelligent machine design. Flexi safety controllers create a modular hardware platform without the use of complex software. They are user-friendly and provide the ideal basis for easy integration of all safety control components. Their compact design makes these safety controllers optimally suited for a variety of applications.

The adequate solution for every application

The wide range of safety solutions from SICK – from a single-channel emergency stop pushbutton to a safety laser scanner with PNP outputs – can be connected to safety relays. Safety relays are ideal for flexible and cost-effective machine integration. The extensive portfolio of safety products from SICK offers the right solution for virtually any application.