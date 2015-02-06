Safety systems and solutions from SICK

In addition to reliable safety components, SICK also offers solution-oriented services and certified, ready-to-install safety systems in order to provide protection for machines and plants. When implementing their projects, plant operators can rely on experienced safety experts from SICK and receive comprehensive, economical safety solutions from a single source.

Safety systems

Tested safety systems ensure reliable processes and personal protection

Safety systems from SICK are made up of a combination of rugged sensors with a flexible safety controller and are particularly suited to applications with high personal protection requirements. The systems can easily be integrated into existing plants and brought into operation quickly thanks to the documentation and sample programs supplied.

Safe complete solutions – planning, development, and implementation from a single source

Safety solutions from SICK offer comprehensive, flexible protection for numerous applications. Certified experts adapt the solutions to the individual requirements on site and implement them quickly and efficiently at every stage – from the concept to acceptance. In addition to technical protective devices, SICK safety solutions also comprise the associated engineering services.