Safety switches from SICK

Safety switches are indispensable in any application where safety is required for people and machinery. They are used for protecting movable physical guards, determining the position of dangerous movements, and the safe stop function. The portfolio is divided into electro-mechanical and non-contact safety switches, safety locking devices, and safety command devices.

In conjunction with safe control solutions, SICK offers ideal complete solutions from a single source.

Electro-mechanical safety switches

Established monitoring – economical and reliable

Electro-mechanical safety switches monitor movable physical guards both efficiently and reliably. The portfolio consists of three product groups: safety position switches, safety hinge switches, and safety switches with a separate actuator. This variety ensures the right solutions are available for a range of applications. In conjunction with sens:Control – safe control solutions, SICK offers ideal complete solutions from a single source.

Non-contact safety switches

Low-maintenance, intelligent solutions

Non-contact safety switches are ideal in applications where precise guidance of guards is difficult. Due to their design, they are extremely long-lasting devices that require minimal maintenance. In addition, they are resistant to shock and vibrations and offer a high level of prevention against tampering. Our range of non-contact safety switches includes magnetic, transponder and inductive safety switches. Rectangular and cylindrical types are available for each sensor principle.

Safety locking devices

Safe and reliable door monitoring with high locking force

Safety locking devices lock protective devices securely and prevent access to areas which are protected by protective devices. Safety locking devices can be relied upon to prevent people from opening protective devices until dangerous states (machine overrun movements, for example) have passed or machine processes that cannot be interrupted have been completed.

Safety command devices

SICK safety command devices – ideal solutions for stop and start

Safety command devices from SICK ensure that dangerous movements are reliably stopped or critical machine functions are reliably initiated. SICK’s portfolio of safety command devices includes four major product groups: emergency stop pushbuttons, reset pushbuttons, rope pull switches and enabling switches. The wide product range enables users to choose different functions based on their application needs.