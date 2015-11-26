Registration sensors from SICK

The variety of tasks in automated production processes today, such as in packaging and printing machines, require sensors with the highest performance standards. Typical applications are the detection of visible and non-visible marks, labels and colors at high speeds as well as the detection of small parts and precise positioning. SICK offers a wide range of contrast, markless, color, luminescence, fork and array sensors to solve this wide spectrum of demanding tasks.

SICK – The pioneer in contrast sensors for more than 60 years

Contrast sensors are primarily used in packaging/printing machines for the detection of printed or control marks. SICK's line of KT contrast sensors detects even the smallest contrasts at the highest speeds, such as print marks on foils or packaging. They detect minute grayscale variations between the mark and the background on matte, shiny or transparent surfaces. A variety of device types with different contrast resolution methods and teach-in versions are available to meet wide-ranging requirements.

Focus on color

Color sensors detect the color of a surface. The sensors cast light (red, green, and blue LEDs) on the objects to be tested, calculate the chromaticity coordinates from the reflected radiation and compare them with previously stored reference colors. If the color values are within the set tolerance range, a switching output is activated.

The bright idea for fluorescent material

Luminescence sensors detect visible and non-visible marks that illuminate when using ultraviolet (UV) light. Fluorescent material and marks are reliably detected independently of their pattern, colors or surface conditions on any material. Luminescence sensors emit UV light with a wave length of approximately 375 nm. Fluorescent substances convert the UV light into long-wave visible light, which is then received and evaluated by the luminescence sensor.

Gloss and performance combined

The Glare sensor detects and distinguishes glare on even surfaces. It also provides maximum reliability and saves costs. Previously, gloss on object surfaces was a disruptive factor that regularly had engineers breaking into a sweat.

Now, gloss properties are a distinguishing criterion for process control – regardless of color, transparency or pattern. And it will be engineers’ eyes that shine, not their brows. Equipped with intelligent Delta-S-Technology, Glare is a further milestone in customer-oriented sensor development. Once again, SICK is confirming its leading position in opto-electronic sensors for the detection of a range of objects.

Fork sensors

Simplicity, flexibility, and precision – combined in a single fork sensor.

SICK fork sensors combine senders and receivers in a single housing, meaning that they can be adjusted quickly. Thanks to the precise, focused light beam and the high detection accuracy, the sensors also detect very minor light attenuation differences. Many different fork sizes, straightforward mounting, and exceptionally high ambient light immunity are just some of the advantages of these fork sensors.

Register control does the work in tough print mark applications

The register sensor line complements our wide range of contrast sensors. As specialists in the register control of printing presses they offer an optimal solution to detect marks in tough print conditions with extremely low contrast, complex colorful printouts or at very high speeds. Our range of register sensors also includes an ATEX certified fiber-optic product, ensuring safe solutions in hazardous areas (e.g. when using solvent based ink).

Ax20 array sensors for edge and diameter detection solutions

Array sensors use closely spaced beams of light to detect even the slightest differences in gray scale between the target and the background within their field-of-view. They are ideal for edge and diameter detection as well as detecting widths and gaps. SICK’s array sensors offer industry-leading reproducibility, in addition to compact, rugged metal housings for use in highly restricted or harsh environments.

From pattern detection to rapid position identification

The pattern sensor is a proximity-scanning opto-electronic sensor. Distinctive patterns in an image are used as a reference for the subsequent, accurate detection and positioning of objects. A stable switching signal is generated at high speeds with an intelligent algorithm for signal processing regardless of reference marks. It is typically used in the packaging industry.