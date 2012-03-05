Proximity sensors provide non-contact detection of a wide variety of objects and media. SICK’s sensors are perfectly suited to industrial applications and requirements. SICK’s inductive, capacitive and magnetic proximity sensors offer a long service life, extreme ruggedness and the utmost precision. SICK intelligently and reliably solves industry-specific and individual automation tasks.

Inductive proximity sensors

Reliable, powerful, rugged. Inductive proximity sensors from SICK

Millions of inductive proximity sensors are currently in use in virtually all industries. They detect metal objects without contact, and are characterized by a long service life and extreme ruggedness. With the latest ASIC technology, SICK's sensors offer the ultimate in precision and reliability. SICK can provide the right solution to meet your requirements every time – from cylindrical or rectangular standard sensors with single, double or triple operating distance, to special sensors for explosive zones and harsh environments. Our sensors are the intelligent, reliable route to implementing industry-specific and customized solutions to any task involving automation.

Detection of metallic and non-metallic objects

Sometimes you just need to know what is hidden behind a surface. For example behind a wall or cover, or what is inside in a storage container or shipping container. Capacitive proximity sensors are ideal for level and feed monitoring. From solid material, such as paper or wood, to granules or liquids, they reliably detect the status of the product during the production process and final inspection. Is there something behind that cover? Is the filled package really full? How much paint is still left in the tank? For capacitive proximity sensors, these are easy questions to answer. Capacitive proximity sensors from SICK are never far from the action. Sensing ranges between 1 and 25 mm allow them to be used in nearly all installation situations, making them extremely adaptable for a wide range of applications. These sensors are also remarkably resistant to faults. Impurities, contamination, dust, and airborne spray particles have little effect on them, nor does electromagnetic interference. No wonder they are installed in a wide range of industries, such as food, automotive, or in storage and conveyor systems.

Magnetic proximity sensors with maximum operating distances and a minimal design

SICK offers an extensive portfolio of magnetic proximity sensors in metric (MM) and rectangular (MQ) configurations. Magnetic proximity sensors provide long sensing ranges that can reliably detect magnetic objects, with entirely new application options opened up due to the smaller magnets. MM sensors in NAMUR design for the use in explosion-hazardous areas complete this comprehensive product family. MQ sensors offer all the advantages of a magnetic proximity sensor in a compact plastic housing. Magnetic proximity sensors are designed specifically for use in harsh environments and are unaffected by dust, heat, or vibrations. Typical fields of application are also those where other sensors reach the limits of their technology.