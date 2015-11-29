Search

Photoelectric sensors from SICK

by SICK Pty Ltd
Visit Website
IM0009011
IM0009011
logo
1800 334802

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
SICK's vast range of photoelectric sensors offer precise optics and advanced technology, creating market-leading solutions with sensor intelligence. By using the latest SIRIC® and LED technologies, these sensors offer the highest level of operational reliability regardless of any interference factors. Additional sensor information can be used to simplify modern production processes.

This extensive range of photoelectric sensors is used in many automation applications around the world.

Fiber-optic sensors and fibers

Fits flexibly into the narrowest corners

When installation space is extremely limited or the objects to be detected are tiny, fiber-optic sensors are the ideal solution. If it is necessary for even higher requirements to be fulfilled, such as sensing range, temperature resistance, material durability or a flexible mounting process, the intelligent combination of sensors and fiber-optic cables can provide the perfect solution. A wide range of fiber-optic cables with application-specific optical heads ensure that every need is met.

Detecting transparent objects

With the ClearSens product portfolio, you will be able to detect transparent objects, no ifs, ands, or buts. Make the world of transparent materials visible. With ClearSens Sensors from SICK.

Photoelectric sensors

SICK's vast range of photoelectric sensors offer precise optics and advanced technology, creating market-leading solutions with sensor intelligence. By using the latest SIRIC® and LED technologies, these sensors offer the highest level of operational reliability regardless of any interference factors. Additional sensor information can be used to simplify modern production processes.

This extensive range of photoelectric sensors is used in many automation applications around the world.

SICK Pty Ltd information and contact details

Related SICK Pty Ltd News

Supplier news
SICK’s sensor and camera technology provide visual guidance to robots on Ford production line
29/11/15 - Automotive manufacturers the world over are increasingly relying on automation and standardisation of process workflows to remain competitive.
Supplier news
SICK’s Glare sensor providing tamper evidence for medicinal product packaging at Bosch Packaging Technology
26/11/15 - The Glare by SICK is offering ‘bright’ prospects in the battle against falsification and tampering in the field of medicinal product packaging.
Supplier news
SICK releases W100-2 versatile miniature photoelectric sensors with large sensing ranges
26/03/15 - The new W100-2 miniature photoelectric sensors from SICK offer an excellent and economical sensing solution for detection applications.
Supplier news
SICK to present its Industry 4.0 credentials
06/02/15 - After six years of absence, SICK AG will return to the Hannover Industry Fair as an exhibitor this year.
Supplier news
SICK's MultiTask photoelectric sensors: Reliable optical detection of uneven and irregular objects [VIDEO]
09/07/13 - Commercial Goods Industry Manager Tim Baron provides a hands-on demonstration of several photoelectric sensors in SICK's Multitask range.
View all SICK Pty Ltd news

Contact SICK Pty Ltd

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
5 Helen Street
Heidelberg West
VIC 3081
Tel: 1800 334802
Fax: 03 9457 2023

Contact SICK Pty Ltd

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Automation | Photoelectric Sensors | LED | Fiber Optic Sensors