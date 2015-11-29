Photoelectric sensors from SICK

SICK's vast range of photoelectric sensors offer precise optics and advanced technology, creating market-leading solutions with sensor intelligence. By using the latest SIRIC® and LED technologies, these sensors offer the highest level of operational reliability regardless of any interference factors. Additional sensor information can be used to simplify modern production processes. This extensive range of photoelectric sensors is used in many automation applications around the world. Fiber-optic sensors and fibers Fits flexibly into the narrowest corners When installation space is extremely limited or the objects to be detected are tiny, fiber-optic sensors are the ideal solution. If it is necessary for even higher requirements to be fulfilled, such as sensing range, temperature resistance, material durability or a flexible mounting process, the intelligent combination of sensors and fiber-optic cables can provide the perfect solution. A wide range of fiber-optic cables with application-specific optical heads ensure that every need is met. Detecting transparent objects With the ClearSens product portfolio, you will be able to detect transparent objects, no ifs, ands, or buts. Make the world of transparent materials visible. With ClearSens Sensors from SICK. Photoelectric sensors SICK's vast range of photoelectric sensors offer precise optics and advanced technology, creating market-leading solutions with sensor intelligence. By using the latest SIRIC® and LED technologies, these sensors offer the highest level of operational reliability regardless of any interference factors. Additional sensor information can be used to simplify modern production processes. This extensive range of photoelectric sensors is used in many automation applications around the world.