Opto-electronic protective devices from SICK are the first choice for maximum machine and system productivity. Unlike fences and doors, they do not disrupt handling or material transport and allow a better view into the machine room. SICK's comprehensive portfolio is ideal for hazardous point protection, access protection, and hazardous area protection. The SICK’s proprietary interface, EFI, offers additional process optimization.

Safety laser scanners

Safety first – efficient solutions for industrial protection

SICK uses its vast to create safety laser scanners with maximum performance. Whether mobile or stationary, for area protection or access protection – our comprehensive portfolio offers the right cost-effective package for every requirement and task. Like optical radar, the compact systems scan their surroundings and measure distances by using the time-of-flight principle of measurement. The integrated rotating mirror creates a two-dimensional scan for freely defined protection areas.

Flexible, cost-saving installation and maintenance with the highest safety

Safety light curtains reliably and cost-effectively protect against access into hazardous points and areas. Depending on the variant, different machine functions are integrated or can be selected via safe control solutions. The range from small and compact types to extremely robust and resistant variants that withstand special ambient conditions up to the highest safety level.

Quick and easy protection for hazardous points and hazardous areas

Safety camera systems from SICK are electro-sensitive protective devices based on image processing technology. Sender and receiver are integrated into a single housing. The compact camera systems do not require any additional software and can be commissioned at the push of a button.

Automated alignment makes for high flexibility when defining the protective field. and the high degree of freedom in the machine design optimizes ergonomics for the operator.

Economical, efficient multiple light beam safety devices

Multiple light beam safety devices are electro-sensitive protective devices with two or more light beams. If one or more of the light beams is interrupted, a deactivation signal is sent to the machine so that any dangerous state on a machine or system can be stopped. A system consists of a sender and a receiver. In active/passive systems, the sender and receiver are located in a housing unit while a deflection unit on the passive side provides beam deflection.

Photoelectric safety switches for use in extreme application conditions

Single-beam photoelectric safety switches comprise either self-testing senders and receivers or testable senders and receivers combined with an evaluation unit. They have long sensing ranges and come in a variety of types and sizes. They comply with Type 2 or Type 4 to EN 61496, and PL c or PL e to EN ISO 13849. Fields of application include robots, processing machinery, machining centers, palletizer systems, high-bay warehouses, and transfer lines.

Stand-alone mounting solution for access protection

Free choice of space for the safety: Mirror and device columns from SICK are used in applications where it is difficult to mount optoelectronic protective devices. Used together, mirror and device columns are the ideal solution to protect multi-sided areas in machining centers or material transfer applications. The optoelectronic devices can be mounted to freestanding device columns to ensure hazardous areas are properly safeguarded. Mirror columns are used in conjunction with device columns to deflect the beam from the sender to the receiver. Since multiple sides of a machine can be protected with a single pair of devices, the overall wiring is reduced. In addition to reliable device protection, the device columns have two external mounting grooves, which enable muting arms to be installed.

The simple solution for replacing used protective devices

SICK upgrade kits are perfectly matched to the product they are replacing. Protective devices from SICK offer reliable operation over many years. However, if a device does experience a failure after several years of operation, SICK offers upgrade kits allowing it to be replaced quickly and easily: the latest technology, built and prepared for seamless integration into existing systems.