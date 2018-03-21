Search
Home > Non contact DOSIC ultrasonic flow sensors
Related Supplier News
Years of practical tests passed with flying colours
Years of practical tests passed ...
Danish Crown has decided that the W8 Inox will be the product family installed as standard in its meat processing machines.
Efficient automotive production with RFID technology
Efficient automotive production ...
Audi is solving this task with the help of an RFID-based identification solution that covers all the types of tasks being carried out at its plant.
Intuitive 3D inspection with TriSpector1000 from SICK
Intuitive 3D inspection with TriSpector1000 ...
The TriSpector1000 from SICK features a simple configuration that allows inspection tasks to be carried out standalone and without any programming.

Non contact DOSIC ultrasonic flow sensors

By SICK Pty Ltd 21 March 2018
Supplier News
article image DOSIC is a compact stainless steel sensor for flexible flow measurement.
logo
1800 334802

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

SICK Pty Ltd introduces the non-contact DOSIC ultrasonic flow sensors designed to precisely detect the flow volume of conductive and non-conductive liquids in demanding environments.

Featuring a rugged design, the new DOSIC ultrasonic flow sensors come with a measurement channel and stainless steel housing, making them ideal for measuring tasks in hygienic and highly demanding environments. Combined with a compact and hygienic design, the DOSIC ensures highly reliable flow measurement results, making the sensor suitable for a wide range of application possibilities, especially those involving restricted spaces or aggressive cleaning agents. The flow volume is determined in a non-contact manner since there is no contact between the sensor and the flow.

Key features of DOSIC ultrasonic flow sensors include two configurable digital inputs and outputs, up to two analogue outputs, and an IO-Link interface to an adaptive control unit ensuring effective monitoring; IO-Link reducing cabling and enabling complete control and monitoring of the sensor in Industry 4.0 machine environments; absence of moving parts eliminating potential contamination risks in demanding food industry environments; straight, seal-free, and self-emptying measuring tube made of high quality stainless steel (316L with Ra ≤ 0.8); and high quality stainless steel housing providing required ruggedness and resistance.

DOSIC ultrasonic flow sensors come with EHEDG certification and FDA compliance. These rugged sensors can withstand aggressive cleaning agents in CIP and SIP operations as well as temperatures up to 143 degrees Celsius in SIP processes for up to one hour.

The sensor automatically adjusts its parameters if the liquid is changed. The plug-and-measure solution eliminates the need for initial medium calibration and reduces installation and operating costs.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Sensors Ultrasonic Flow Sensors Flow Measurement Sensors Flow Sensoring Systems Food Industry