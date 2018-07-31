New SES/SEM70 motor feedback systems from SICK with multiturn

With the SES/SEM70 motor feedback systems featuring an industrial HIPERFACE standard interface, SICK is opening up a new world of options for hollow shaft motors and direct drives.

With its all-new SES/SEM70 motor feedback systems, SICK is setting a new standard in the field of direct drives. The company has created a multiturn variant with a mechanical gear mechanism, eliminating the need for additional components such as external buffer batteries. The mechanical multiturn can capture up to 4,096 revolutions.

The motor feedback system features a hollow shaft diameter of 25mm and is installed directly on the motor shaft, so there is no need for any strap connections or mechanical couplings. After installation, it is also possible to read out the position of the rotor using the PGT11-S programming device, providing a reliable way of identifying installation errors.

The small design saves space and weight, and is rugged, wear-free, and reliable thanks to the bearing-free technology. SICK is also working on another size featuring a hollow shaft diameter of 50mm, plus a safety variant (SIL2-certified).

The SES/SEM70 motor feedback systems are ideal for use in torque motors and rotary tables, as well as in the diverse area of direct drives within robot applications, injection moulding machines, woodworking centres, semiconductor technology, and handling systems.