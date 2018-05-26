New SES/SEM70 motor feedback systems from SICK

I would like to enquire about SICK Pty Ltd

SICK Pty Ltd sets a new standard in the field of direct drives with the all-new SES/SEM70 motor feedback systems.

SICK’s new motor feedback system is a multiturn variant with a mechanical gear mechanism, eliminating the need for additional components such as external buffer batteries. The mechanical multiturn can capture up to 4,096 revolutions.

The motor feedback system features a hollow shaft diameter of 25mm and is installed directly on the motor shaft, removing any need for strap connections or mechanical couplings. After installation, it is also possible to read out the position of the rotor using the PGT11-S programming device, providing a reliable way of identifying installation errors.

The compact design saves space and weight, and the system is rugged, wear-free, and reliable thanks to the bearing-free technology. SICK will soon introduce the motor feedback system in another size featuring a hollow shaft diameter of 50mm, plus a safety variant (SIL2-certified).

The SES/SEM70 motor feedback systems are ideal for use in torque motors and rotary tables, as well as in the diverse area of direct drives within robot applications, injection moulding machines, woodworking centres, semiconductor technology, and handling systems.