Motor feedback systems from SICK

Commutation, position and speed measurement with the corresponding number of interfaces used to require three sensors. Today, SICK motor feedback systems offer these functions in a single device. A consistent mechanical interface allows for a high level of flexibility. SICK motor feedback systems are also setting standards for electrical interfaces such as HIPERFACE® and HIPERFACE DSL®. They meet important requirements including temperature resistance, high resolution, and multiturn design. Certification to SIL2 permits implementation of the Machinery Directive as per EN ISO 13849.

Motor feedback systems rotary HIPERFACE DSL®

The digital evolution: HIPERFACE DSL® in motor feedback systems for servo motors

The HIPERFACE "Digital Servo Link" interface is a revolution in servo drive systems! The purely digital interface is the future. Thanks to the innovative and interference-free HIPERFACE DSL® protocol, all future communication can be realized using just two wires that are integrated in the motor cable, and this is always done in a robust and reliable manner.

These product families cover the various performance ranges from standard to advanced in that they all feature the same mechanical interface. Depending on the performance class, the product families have a resolution of 15 to 23 bit per revolution over 4,096 revolutions (multiturn). The high level of flexibility in the connection systems allows for individual solutions. These SICK motor feedback systems save a service life histogram e.g. of the temperature, service life and many other parameters, which allows for convenient application analysis.

Motor feedback systems rotary HIPERFACE®

Motor feedback systems for servo motors with HIPERFACE® interface

Motor feedback systems with HIPERFACE® comprise a combination of incremental and absolute encoders, successfully uniting the advantages of both encoder types. Thanks to the use of highly linear sine and cosine signals, the high resolution required for speed regulation is reached based on interpolation in the drive controller.

Despite only one mechanical interface, SICK offers solutions for various performance classes as well. For single turn and multiturn applications.

The HIPERFACE® interface has become established as the standard interface in the market as a result of features such as electronic type label, temperature measurement and many more. It is used by all leading drive manufacturers.

Motor feedback systems linear HIPERFACE®

Absolute, non-contact length measuring systems for linear direct drives

Linear motor feedback systems with HIPERFACE® comprise a combination of incremental and absolute encoders, successfully uniting the advantages of both encoder types. Thanks to the use of highly linear sine and cosine signals, the high resolution required for speed regulation is reached based on interpolation in the drive controller. The sine and cosine signals are generated in a read head with integrated evaluation electronics which is guided along the measurement path without touching it.

The systems are used whenever measuring systems need to meet the requirements of high traverse speeds and simple mounting, e.g. on palletizers, paper machines or linear motors.

Motor feedback systems rotary incremental

The robust solution for asynchronous motors

Incremental motor feedback systems are measuring systems that record the position, the direction of rotation and the speed of electric motors. The number of lines per revolution determines the resolution. The position is determined with a reference traverse. The position is then mapped as a result of the pulses being counted.

Incremental motor feedback systems are mainly used for speed control.

They are mechanically and electrically ideally suited for asynchronous motors. All the common electrical interfaces are available.

Motor feedback systems rotary incremental with commutation

Shock- and vibration-resistant: perfect for installation in synchronous motors

For a reversal of the direction of current, the polarity of synchronous motors used to be reversed via so-called brushes Current reversal is required for continual rotary motion.

With the introduction of brushless motors, incremental motor feedback systems with commutation tracks have taken on this task. The mechanical commutation, which is very much prone to wear, is no longer required. This makes brushless synchronous motors practically maintenance-free.