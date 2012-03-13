Innovative cylinder sensors from SICK. Features like ease of handling, the option of an analog output, optimum switching characteristics, suitability for use in the food and beverage industry, support for the latest IO-Link technology, and universal mounting options with our comprehensive range of adapters, magnetic cylinder sensors from SICK are equipped for all installation locations and conditions.

Position sensors

Intelligent position detection – designed for pneumatic drives

Position sensors detect the piston position of pneumatic actuators using a direct, non-contact method. They continuously supply data via analog outputs or IO-Link, enabling flexible machine concepts and making it possible to solve tasks in areas such as quality monitoring and process control. The sensors are mounted externally on the cylinder, ensuring they are fast to install – even in existing machines.

Sensors for T-slot cylinders

Reliable, powerful, rugged – magnetic cylinder sensors by SICK for the T-slot

Magnetic cylinder sensors from SICK offer the perfect option for all conventional pneumatic actuators with T-slots. They are precisely tailored for the different nut tolerances. Thanks to the huge range of magnetic cylinder sensors to choose from, we can meet your every need. Drop-in mounting, short, compact design with enormous retaining force, combination bolt, safe switching point detection, sensors with two switching points, and universal mounting options using an adapter make it clear: Magnetic cylinder sensors from SICK are prepared for all installation sites and situations.

Sensors for C-slot cylinders

Reliable, high-performance, rugged - magnetic cylinder sensors from SICK for the C-slot

Magnetic cylinder sensors from SICK offer the perfect option for all conventional pneumatic actuators with C-slots. They are precisely tailored for different slot forms.

SICK offers a wide range of magnetic cylinder sensors to meet a variety of applications. Drop-in mounting, a short, compact and rugged design with strong retaining force, a combination screw, safe switching point detection, and an enclosure rating up to IP 69K make these magnetic cylinder sensors easy to install in nearly all installation sites and situations.