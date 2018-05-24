Search
LFP Inox and LFP Cubic sensors for level and point level measurement

By SICK Pty Ltd 24 May 2018
Supplier News
article image SICK LFP Inox and LFP Cubic level sensors offer the ideal solution for demanding level measurement requirements.
SICK Pty Ltd presents new intelligent solutions for a broad range of level and point level measurement applications.

The LFP Inox and LFP Cubic level sensors feature differing probe lengths and probe types, allowing more fields of application to be covered, especially in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

LFP Cubic and LFP Inox sensors operate according to the TDR measurement principle, a ‘guided microwave’ principle that determines the propagation times of electromagnetic waves. A level signal is generated from the time difference between the transmitted and reflected pulses. The sensor can output this signal as a continuously measured value (analogue value) and can additionally derive freely positionable switching points from the signal (switching output).

The procedure ensures maximum reliability and the best possible measurement results without factors such as pressure, temperature, vacuum or dust having any significant impact. The specially developed foam mode allows LFP sensors to be also used for highly foaming media.

LFP Cubic – Flexible up to the probe tip

Key features include compatibility for use in virtually any liquid; modular probe allowing easy and quick integration into any application; applications in deposit-forming and foaming liquids allowed; intuitive setup using four pushbuttons and a display to ensure quick and easy adaptation to the measuring task; and separate electronics, IO-Link interface, and process connection in titanium.

LFP Inox – The clean solution

A hygienic level sensor for liquids, the LFP Inox features FDA-compliant materials in an EHEDG-certified design to enhance the reliance for optimum and unrestricted cleaning; modular connection system allowing simple and flexible installation in any application; and high temperature and pressure resistance enabling unrestricted use under CIP and SIP conditions. This impressive profile is topped off with communication capability via IO-Link to the superordinate control units.

