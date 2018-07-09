LFP Inox and Cubic: Intelligent sensors for level and point level measurement

SICK offers solutions for a wide range of level and point level measurement applications with its LFP Inox and LFP Cubic level sensors. The sensor options feature differing probe lengths and probe types, and therefore cover fields of application in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, permitting realisation of highly efficient processes.

LFP Cubic and LFP Inox sensors operate according to the TDR (time domain reflectometry) measurement principle. This ‘guided microwave’ principle determines the propagation times of electromagnetic waves. A level signal is generated from the time difference between the transmitted and reflected pulses. The sensor can output this signal as a continuously measured value (analogue value) and can additionally derive freely positionable switching points from the signal (switching output).

The procedure ensures maximum reliability and the best possible measurement results. Factors such as pressure, temperature, vacuum or dust have no significant impact. The specially developed foam mode allows LFP sensors to be also used for highly foaming media.

LFP Cubic – Flexible up to the probe tip

The LFP Cubic is compatible for use in virtually any liquid. Thanks to its modular probe, the sensor can be integrated quickly into any application. The sensor can even be used in deposit-forming and foaming liquids. The sensor’s intuitive setup uses four pushbuttons and a display to ensure quick and easy adaptation to the measuring task. Separate electronics, IO-Link interface, and a design which features a process connection in titanium, allow versatile use.

LFP Inox – The clean solution

The LFP Inox is a hygienic level sensor for liquids. The use of FDA-compliant materials in an EHEDG-certified design means that the LFP Inox can be relied upon for optimum and unrestricted cleaning – even in applications with the most stringent hygiene requirements. Its modular connection system allows simple and flexible installation in any application. Thanks to high temperature and pressure resistance, unrestricted use is possible under CIP and SIP conditions. This impressive profile is topped off with communication capability via IO-Link to the superordinate control units.