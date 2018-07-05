KTS and KTX contrast sensors from SICK

SICK presents its KTS and KTX product families as new, powerful contrast sensors on a forward-looking, innovative platform.

Featuring the patented TwinEye technology for improved contrast detection and sensing distance tolerance (±5mm), the specially developed high-precision three-colour LED with its colour-mixed light spot and jitter that has been minimised to a level never before seen along with absolute high-speed switching frequencies, the new products open up a world of new possibilities when it comes to detecting contrasts and – for the first time in a sensor – colours too.

IO-Link and additional integrated functions such as recipe management ensure maximum versatility, while the innovative, multifunctional 7-segment display guarantees simple yet customised sensor setup, operation, and visualisation.

Familiar applications such as the detection of print marks or the control of industrial labelling processes benefit from even greater process stability and performance. The sensors detect high-gloss materials and complex contrasts, even on heavily jittering materials. The integrated colour mode also enables reliable detection of even the most minor contrast differences and colour features.

The KTX product family offers compatibility without compromise. Both the pattern for mounting the sensors and the electrical connectivity facilitate a 1:1 migration with the new SICK product families. These products are already proven and widespread on the new technology market platform.

In its space-saving compact housing, the KTS meets all requirements of modern machine concepts. The KTS contrast sensors come in ‘CORE’ and ‘PRIME’ configurations; these offer different levels of functionality, enabling a variety of different automation needs to be met individually and economically. The even more finely granular grayscale resolution of the KTS and KTX, the integrated colour mode, and a large number of other technical innovations in both product families are setting a new standard in the market for contrast sensor technology as well as opening up additional areas of application such as detection of wafers, the management of reel changes, and quality control.