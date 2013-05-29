Search

Integration products from SICK

by SICK Pty Ltd
IM0038364
IM0038364
Integration products from SICK enable easy connection and networking of a wide variety of sensors at the field level as well as transmission of sensor data into the cloud. In keeping with Industry 4.0, the data is provided directly or in preprocessed form in order to operate higher-level processes such as predictive maintenance, track and trace and quality control.

Sensor Integration Machine

The Sensor Integration Machine (SIM) product family – part of the SICK AppSpace eco-system – is opening up new possibilities for application solutions. The portfolio features a scaled range of processing power levels, sensor connection numbers and functions which include the IO-Link sensor hub up to the high-performance Sensor Integration Machine. Data from SICK sensors and cameras can thereby be merged, evaluated, archived and transmitted. The SIMs offer suitable solutions for all applications, even in the context of Industry 4.0.

4DperConnectivity

SICK connects – complete connectivity from a single source

SICK provides connection devices that easily connect to other devices in your machine, regardless of the selected automatic identification technology. These devices enable easy integration of fieldbus gateways into the modular connection boxes, making it possible to incorporate the scanner, camera or RFID systems into different fieldbus technologies. A fieldbus proxy, external parameter memory, display, and power modules provide a high degree of application flexibility.

5 Helen Street
Heidelberg West
VIC 3081
Tel: 1800 334802
Fax: 03 9457 2023

