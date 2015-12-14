Identification solutions from SICK

Product traceability and anti-counterfeiting solutions require reliable automatic identification products. SICK offers the three most common industrial identification technologies: laser-based scanners for 1D codes, image-based 1D and 2D code readers, and RFID readers. Integrated interfaces enable the readers to communicate inside industrial networks and innovative functionality makes commissioning and operation easy.

Image-based code readers

Versatile, high-performance, straightforward

Image-based code readers provide flexibility, high performance, convenience and simplicity. Even at fast conveyor speeds, SICK image code readers can reliably detect and evaluate 1D, 2D, DPM (direct part marking), and partially damaged codes. These readers identify markings on nearly any surface, including metal, glass, plastic or paper. Plus, different models, interfaces, and networking capabilities provide application flexibility.

Bar code scanners

Intelligent solutions for logistics and automation

SICK bar code scanners accelerate logistics and automation processes. Their excellent reading performance ensures continuous process flow – even with poor quality or damaged bar codes. A high scanning frequency permits high process speeds, and simple networking improves operational efficiency. Plus, compact connection devices save space and reduce costs. The SICK bar code product portfolio offers the right solution for nearly any task.

RFID

Intelligent identification

Radio-based RFID technologies in the HF (high frequency) and UHF (ultra high frequency) ranges supplement SICK’s industrial automation portfolio. In applications where process-relevant data is modified remotely, RFID makes it possible to store data on writable and rewritable media. And, in contrast to optical solutions, RFID provides reliable identification of all objects – despite dirt and everyday wear.

Hand-held scanners

Mobile, fast and flexible

Hand-held scanners from SICK provide fast, flexible code reading capabilities for a wide range of applications. Unlike manual solutions, hand-held scanners make it possible to automatically detect data at high speeds – with nearly no errors. They are ergonomically designed, speed up processes and help eliminate sources of error.