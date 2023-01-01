Gas Analyzers from SICK

SICK offers a broad range of gas analyzers based on a variety of powerful measurement principles. With its in-situ and extractive measurement technology for equipping complete facilities, SICK can also provide solutions for a variety of systems and complex measurement tasks.

Gas transmitters

Simple, fast, and low maintenance

When it comes to creating gas analyzers that can serve as field instruments, gas transmitters are the logical next step. However, compared to the former, a gas transmitter requires barely any additional technical aids to perform the measurement task. In many cases, there is no need for costly sampling and gas conditioning either.

In-situ gas analyzers

Real-time gas analysis directly within the process

Innovative measurement technology that allows the devices to be mounted directly at the measurement site: In-situ gas analyzers take measurements directly within the process under system conditions. These analyzers are primarily characterized by their minimal maintenance requirements and extremely short response times. SICK's in-situ gas analyzers are available in two different versions:

The cross-duct version for representative measurement results across the entire duct diameter

The measuring probe version, optimized for single-sided gas duct installation

Extractive gas analyzers

Reliable gas analysis — even under harsh process conditions

SICK's extractive gas analyzers can be used in a large number of applications. The extractive measurement technology extracts a partial gas flow from the gas duct, conditions the extracted gas and feeds it to an analyzer module under constant conditions. All the measurement technology that SICK offers – from gas sampling and conditioning right through to the numerous analyzer modules – is perfectly tailored to the measurement task concerned.