Fluid sensors from SICK

by SICK Pty Ltd
Optimized control of process parameters is the main driver for increasing efficiency and reducing input of valuable resources. Whether it's pressure measurement, temperature measurement, level control or flow metering – SICK offers a wide range of solutions for measuring process variables for liquids, gases and bulk solids and protecting against overfill and dry run. SICK devices are rugged and easy to use. Innovative sensor technology enables accurate, universal measurement independent of material type.

Level sensors

Intelligent solutions for level and point level measurement

Whether for continuous level measurement, point level measurement or both – SICK offers a wide range of solutions for process engineering, storage, and protection. Based on the installation situation, medium properties, and ambient conditions, SICK provides sensors that ensure efficient processes. As the provider of one of the broadest technology portfolios, SICK brings its knowledge to the forefront.

Pressure sensors

Universal pressure measurement for liquids and gases

SICK offers a portfolio of electronic pressure measurement transmitters and switches that can be adapted to individual customer requirements because of intelligent and varied configuration options. Typically, all SICK devices feature the use of high-quality materials, rugged properties, and precise measurement technology, in addition to being easy to operate and install.

Flow sensors

Rugged and precise – flow measurement technology from SICKSICK provides innovative sensor solutions for flow measurement technology which combine flexible measuring methods and rugged equipment design with cost-efficient connection concepts to integrate higher-level systems. Whether you need to detect the current flow rate value using analog values or find the quantity using pulse detection – SICKs flow sensors are always reliable and safe and can work with a wide range of media under difficult process and ambient conditions.

Temperature sensors

Universal temperature measurement for liquids and gases

With its product portfolio of screw-in and insertion thermometers as well as temperature switches SICK offers high-quality solutions for contact temperature measurement in liquids and gases. The devices can optimally be adapted to meet individual requirements through its various insertion lengths and the flexible mechanical configuration possibilities.

SICK Pty Ltd

5 Helen Street
Heidelberg West
VIC 3081
Tel: 1800 334802
Fax: 03 9457 2023

