Fibre optic sensors: Flexibility, functionality, versatility

Very low installation space required, flexible use in the smallest of corners, functionality for standard and complex requirements, and versatile application possibilities - this are some of the advantages of fibre optic sensors from SICK. Whether as a scanner or a through-beam light barrier, a large number of fibre optic and end sleeve options provide ideal automation solutions for nearly any working environment.

Amplifiers with integrated senders and receivers are tailored for both challenging applications and conditions. The new GLL170 product family encompasses performance features and technical automation equipment that provide versatile and economical standard applications. Key features include glass or plastic fibres, thread, straight or long sleeves, straight or 90° angled light emission, flat design for point detection and area detection with the line-shaped light spot. They also include highly-flexible fibre optics with small bend radii, and chemical, oil and heat-resistant sheaths with fibre cores made from plastic, metal or Teflon. Applications for this technology include electronics and solar production industries, the semiconductor industry, packaging machine construction, handling and mounting systems, the wood processing industry and special mechanical engineering.

Fibres - specialists for special requirements

When the installation space at the detection site of a machine is not large enough even for a miniature sensor, fibre optic sensors are often the only option for detecting objects. The separation of optics and evaluation makes it possible to come very close to the detection object both with scanners and with through-beam systems. When using highly-flexible fibre optics or variants with diverted light emission, technical and economical solutions can be implemented even under unfavourable installation conditions. High temperatures, aggressive oils, chemicals or mist, are conditions in which the appropriate versions of fibre optic sensors are needed. In both hidden and invisible mounting, fibre optic sensors often have the decisive advantage that their amplifiers can be installed at easily-accessible places. This means the sensor is accessible and operable at all times.

In addition to the user-friendly application during commissioning and practical use, fibre optic sensors cover the entire range of performance features thanks to their amplifiers. The application determines the use of potentiometer or teach-in setting and the switching frequency, depending on the given object speed or desired detection speed. Operating modes such as a release delay and switching outputs are available, as are versatile connectivity options. Fieldbus connections have the advantage of offering complete access to all parameters of the fibre optic sensors from the control. That means settings do not have to be made directly on the device - and information can be inputted directly to the automation system. Fibre optic sensors thereby also offer unrestricted solutions for automation technology and prove themselves to be specialists.

New GLL170T amplifier: PNP and NPN output types in one sensor

The new GLL170 fibre optic amplifier is even easier to operate and offers a higher level of flexibility. With both the GLL170 with a potentiometer and the GLL170T teach-in version with digital display, the user can flexibly adjust the sensor parameters to the application. Both amplifier versions fulfil the requirements of enclosure rating IP66 even without a rear cover. This means they can be installed directly on the machine using either mounting rail supports or fixing holes in the housing. The teach-in version features both PNP and NPN output types in one sensor, making it suitable for machines in European and overseas markets. Also, its alpha-numeric display simplifies the monitoring of the process parameters. Together, the market-tested WLL180 amplifier for challenging applications and the GLL170 product family for versatility covers nearly all the requirements for automation technology.

Semiconductor, electronics and solar: Fibres detect with line-shaped light spot

Fibre optic sensors have applications for the semiconductor, electronics and solar industry through compact machines and transport modules. Sensors are used to check the positioning of wafers, monitor the height of wafer stacks, and detect lead frames or substrate carriers in hot wire bonding environments and to capture the leading edge of printed circuit boards. Since these are often thin or flat edge objects, scanners or through-beam systems with an array-type light emission are often used. During processing, the challenge is to reliably detect printed circuit boards that are only 0.2 millimetre thick, and sometimes with curved or bent leading edges. The task is completed with a new GLL170T amplifier and LL3-TS05 fibre optics with array optics. The sensor projects a light beam in the area through which the printed circuit board is transported. In contrast to point detection, the task is done here with a line-shaped light spot. This ensures that the leading edge of the printed circuit board is reliably detected in any position within an array of about five millimetres.

Packaging technology: High process reliability at high speeds

A machine engineering company for the tissue and hygiene industry manufactures tissue machines with integrated single and container packers, which can produce almost 5,000 tissues per minute. The reliability of the sensors at such high speeds and production quantities is extremely important. After smoothing and pressing the tissues (up to four layers in height), the compressed sheet of tissues goes through the cutting, folding, and stacking module of the machine where it is slit, folded, and fed to a stacking magazine, from which it is then transported to the packaging module in piles. The machine manufacturer created a shaft and congestion monitoring point on the stacking unit with a WLL180T fibre optic amplifier. This sensor is ideal due to its compact size, fast response times of just 16 µs, and high light intensity and resolution, ensuring an additional operating reserve in this dusty operating environment.

Timber industry: Fibre optics withstand dust and shavings

Fast, safe, and efficient production processes are indispensable for high productivity in the sawmill, wood material, veneer, and furniture industries. Dust and particularly shavings, make wood-processing machines a challenge for optoelectronic sensors in general. Fibre optic sensors, which are used to position trunks in front of saws or slats in front of stacks, can withstand disturbance variables for reliable object detection. A through-beam system with a metal M12 threaded sleeve and an optical lens integrated in the fibre optic head for strong focusing of the light beam and a fibre optic amplifier with high transmitting power, provide the mechanical and optical ruggedness needed for this environment. The special beam array and, if necessary, the setting of a switch-off delay ensure that foreign bodies in the light path do not result in false switching signals.

Fibre optics made of plastic or glass fibres with amplifiers for different automation requirements are the basis for fibre optic sensors enabling a wide range of application-specific solutions with high reliability and availability.

Written by Kai Huber, Product Manager for Fibre optic Sensors, SICK AG, Waldkirch