Encoders and inclination sensors from SICK

Paths, position, angle – an encoder is the ideal solution when it comes to precise position detection in industrial automation. The same applies to measuring revolutions and rpm as well as speed and acceleration. High-resolution optical encoders and extremely rugged magnetic encoders complement one another perfectly and permit exact measurements in all kinds of applications. Rotary encoders are available as incremental and absolute encoders. Wire draw encoders and linear encoders with a measuring element are available in linear measuring technology.

The range is capped off by inclination sensors that enable non-contact detection of angles in one or two axes.

Incremental encoders

Versatile, compact and flexible – Incremental encoders

Incremental encoders generate information about position, angle, and rotation counts. The resolution is defined in the number of lines or pulses per rotation, which the encoder transmits to the control unit for each rotation. The current position can be determined by the control unit by counting these pulses. A reference run can be necessary when switching on the machine.

Absolute encoders

Flexible, compact and reliable - absolute encoders made to measure!

Absolute encoders generate information about position, angle, and rotation counts in type-specific angle steps. For this, a unique code pattern is assigned to each angle increment. The number of code patterns available per revolution determines the resolution. Each code pattern forms a unique reference, and is therefore an absolute position. There is therefore no need for a reference run after switching on. A singleturn encoder measures the absolute position within a revolution. A multiturn encoder not only provides the position within a revolution but also the number of revolutions.

Safety encoders

Safety in motion – functional safety encoders

SICK's reliable encoders assist in the implementation of safety functions, facilitating safe and efficient machine operation. This is backed up by SICK's many years of safety expertise, an international service and training network, and a range of optimized system solutions. Functional safety encoders generate information about position, angle, and revolution counts, with a particular emphasis on mechanical and electrical safety. By offering these encoders along with reliable control solutions, SICK can offer all of the various components required for the implementation of comprehensive safety solutions under one roof.

Wire draw encoders

Wire draw encoders - made-to-measure solutions for your applications

Wire draw encoders consist of a wire draw mechanism and an encoder. The rotation of the drum, which is proportional to the length being measured, is recorded and output by an encoder. This facilitates positioning on linear measuring paths. SICK's wire draw encoders support a large selection of interfaces and facilitate easy system integration for applications in challenging industrial settings. Different performance classes make it possible to select the ideal device for the application at hand.

Linear encoders

Measuring with absolutely no contact - with linear encoders from SICK

Linear encoders detect linear movements as absolute position values without making contact. No reference run is required for the wear- and maintenance-free encoders. Different constructions with high resolution and rugged design enable use in a wide range of applications and industries.

Measuring wheel encoders

Tactile measurement of linear movements directly on the measurement surface

Measuring wheel systems use a wheel to record linear movements, which they then convert to speed or position values. These systems do not require a reference point on the surface to be measured, making them well-suited to measuring a wide range of surfaces. The integrated spring ensures that the wheel exerts a consistent pressure on the surface, thereby guaranteeing slip-free measurement.

Inclination sensors

Non-contact inclination measurement with precision.

Inclination sensors take a non-contact measurement of the inclination angle of an object in relation to the earth's gravity. Thanks to the use of capacitive MEMS technology, inclination sensors are both highly precise and extremely reliable. One-dimensional sensors measure the inclination of an axis to 360°, whereas two-dimensional sensors are able to measure two axes simultaneously to ±90°.