SICK has a wide range of optic and ultrasonic solutions that measure from sub-microns to kilometres. They solve measuring, detecting and positioning applications using triangulation and time-of-flight modes. Sensors using triangulation are ideal for short-range, highly precise measurement. They can inspect miniature parts, thickness and shape, etc. Time-of-flight sensors work at longer distances, are not influenced by reflectivity or ambient light − perfect for positioning AS/RS, rail cars and gantry cranes.

Displacement measurement sensors

Improved product quality with highly accurate measurement down to nanometer resolution

Displacement measurement sensors are laser sensors which measure precisely with a measuring range of up to 1,000 mm. Due to their measurement accuracy, they are particularly suitable for use in controlling, sorting, and inspection tasks in quality control workflows and processes that have an impact on costs. Commonly measured characteristics include dimension, position, and shape. Using SICK displacement measurement sensors can improve the quality of your end product through 100% quality inspection, while at the same time reducing material and downtime costs.

Mid-range distance sensors

The perfect combination of range, reliability, precision and price

SICK’s mid-range distance sensors provide sensing ranges from 50 mm up to 50,000 mm, enabling them to be used in a wide range of applications. Due to their highly reliable measurements on objects of different colours and textures, process reliability can be improved. Plus, all sensors have easy-to-understand setup and programming, ensuring they can be commissioned quickly. The perfect combination of range, reliability, precision and price.

Long range distance sensors

SICK long range distance sensors – designed to solve applications

Long range distance sensors from SICK combine highly precise measurement results with great reliability and a wide measuring range. Long range distance sensors use time-of-flight measurement technology for linear positioning and can be used to measure a distance or to indicate a switching threshold. Due to their large measuring range, the sensors are suitable for a variety of industries and applications.

Linear measurement sensors

New directions in linear measurement technology

Linear measurement sensors from SICK use highly innovative technologies for the non-contact measurement of positions, speeds, and lengths. The OLM sensors' camera-based system determines the current position based on a mounted bar code tape. This acts as a reference point against which the OLM sensor can position itself accurately, depending on variants, over a length of up to 10 km and as little as 0.15 mm, regardless of whether the product travel path is in a straight line or curved.

The sensors in the OLV product family determine lengths and speeds using the laser Doppler effect. This technology enables extremely precise measurements to be made of almost any material – at speeds of up to 80 m/s and material temperatures of up to 1,100°C.

Ultrasonic sensors

Versatile, precise measuring – with SICK ultrasonic sensors

The sound is a natural phenomenon that provides us with information about our environment without physical contact, and over a range of distances. SICK ultrasonic sensors utilise the properties of sound. Objects and distances are determined precisely and with excellent background suppression and immunity to many types of foreign objects in the environment. The output used – switching, analogue, or both – is determined by your application requirements.

Optical data transmission

Optical data transmission – wireless communication made easy

The ISD infrared data transmission system enables wireless communication. Typical applications include on stacker cranes in storage and conveyor systems to enable wireless communication from the vehicle to the control unit. The system consists of an optically aligned pair comprising sender and receiver which can communicate bi-directionally over long distances. This is a wear-free, cost-effective, and highly reliable alternative to trailing cables.

Position finders

Reliable and accurate fine positioning

The DMP position finders are opto-electronic sensors that are used for fine positioning that is accurate to the millimeter. This sensor product family is primarily used in storage and conveying, where reliability, speed, and precision are the order of the day. Fine positioning is performed on the x and y axes with working ranges spanning 200 mm up to 2,000 mm depending on the type of device.