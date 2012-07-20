Detection and Ranging Solutions from SICK

Search

by SICK Pty Ltd
The LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) laser measurement technology offers solutions for a wide range of applications. The two- or more dimension contour data recorded can be processed both internally and externally. The technology is ideal for indoor and outdoor applications, for example, anti-collision in ports, classification in traffic, detection in building automation, or position evaluation in navigation, for example.

2D LiDar sensors

Reliable measurement data, irrespective of the mounting position

2D LiDAR sensors (2D laser scanners as well) are suitable for performing detection and ranging tasks on surfaces. Regardless of the angle of installation, SICK 2D LiDAR sensors operate with consistent reliability and accuracy and can be used both indoors and outdoors. For navigation, detection, or measurement: 2D LiDAR sensors supply reliable measurement data for a whole host of tasks.

3D LiDar sensors

Scanning in three dimensions

3D LiDAR sensors (3D laser scanners as well) detect their environment nearly gap-free, regardless of whether the objects move or not. That is why 3D LiDAR sensors are ideally suited for tasks such as collision protection on automated vehicles or the scanning of objects.

Radar sensors

Developed for maximum availability

Whatever the weather, radar sensors provide reliable detection of any object which falls within their detection cones. This makes them ideal for collision avoidance and driver assistance.

Related SICK Pty Ltd News

Supplier news
SICK’s TiM300 laser scanners prevent collisions in mobile intralogistics
20/07/12 - SICK presents a compact range of laser scanners that delivers great performance in various mobile intralogistics applications.

