Automation Light Grids from SICK

SICK Pty Ltd
Two-dimensional inspection or counting tasks are important in automation. SICK’s automation light grids can be used in a number of these solutions, such as detecting and counting irregularly shaped objects, people and vehicles, and checking for presence and pallet overhang detection. The tasks are so versatile that one light grid cannot fulfil the requirements of every application. Light grids from SICK offer multiple ranges, heights, sizes, orientations, and resolutions which simplify integration through high flexibility and performance.

Measuring automation light grids

For demanding requirements

Measuring automation light grids are ideal for complex applications, and they come in several different beam separation options, a range of detection heights and output configurations. These light grids can be used for material handling on conveyors, automated storage and retrieval system applications, order fulfilment, and more. For example, in pallet verification applications, maximum height and pallet overhang can be measured. This data can be forwarded to the PLC via bus systems.

Switching automation light grids

Switching light grids from SICK for a variety of applications

Switching light grids from SICK are equipped with various technologies and can be used in a variety of applications: the detection and counting of irregular objects, presence and protrusion monitoring, and all this in very different installation situations or environmental conditions. Whether the application requires small beam separations, high ambient light immunity, large ranges, varying monitoring heights or very thin housing dimensions, the switching light grids will meet your requirements.

