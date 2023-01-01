Analyser Solutions from SICK

SICK’s analyser solutions provide forward-thinking concepts for measuring tasks in the fields of emission and process measurement technology. Typical fields of application include emission and process measurements in power plants, waste incineration plants, cement plants, and the chemical industry.

CEMS solutions

Tailored for measuring emissions

SICK's CEMS solutions are analyser solutions that have been specifically designed for measuring emissions at power plants, industrial facilities, or on ships. CEMS solutions can be used to measure pollutants and reference quantities and to perform data processing on the results in accordance with the relevant national or international legislation.

Process solutions

Forward-thinking solutions for process measurement technology

Industrial processes and systems vary widely depending on the nature of the production method involved. In turn, this means that the associated measurement tasks and process-related requirements differ a great deal as well. SICK provides solutions and complete systems based on its extensive experience within the field of process measurement technology.