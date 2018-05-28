New Express Air clamping system simplifying press brake setups

Traditional press brake clamps do not allow smooth setups and changeovers, with the time consuming process also impacting productivity. For each new setup, the operator has to look for a hex wrench and then manually tighten set screws and seat punches. Shops working on numerous setups find this clamp system a significant drain on their time, resulting in lower productivity and lost revenue.

With the industry moving towards small batch processing, press brake fabricators need to find ways to gain efficiency wherever possible. One way they can achieve efficiency is by adding a clamping system to a press brake, thereby helping speed up the setup times dramatically and reduce production costs.

Express Air clamping system

The Express Air clamping system from Wilson Tool International uses a clean, low-cost power source for fast, flexible setups. Designed for European style press brake tooling, Express Air is a pneumatic punch holder that uses standard shop air (90-120 PSI) to clamp and seat tooling in seconds with the touch of a button or the flip of a switch – all without an additional pump or power source.

Featuring a unique interlocking wedge design, Express Air sectionalised punch holders can be pushed together to create a solid beam or gapped for box bending. With one of the narrowest bodies on the market, the clamping system enables the greatest range of bend angles – up to 30° with longer flanges in the front and back.

Shops working with an older press brake can add a clamping solution such as the Express Air system to breathe new life into their machine. In addition to a smooth, harder work surface, the shop can benefit from higher productivity with a variety of timesaving features at a significantly lower cost than regrinding or replacing the beam.

The Express Air clamping system is also fast and easy to install, ensuring minimal machine downtime. Since the clamps are interchangeable with most OEM holders, operators can gradually transition to air power using several holders or all at once with holders for the entire length of the beam.

Sheetmetal Tooling Tech is a distributor for Wilson Tool International, a global leader in the manufacture of turret punch, press brake and stamping tooling systems.

For more information on the Express Air clamping system, please visit the Wilson Tool website.