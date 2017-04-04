2017 calendar for SEW-EURODRIVE’s DriveACADEMY training courses

The combination of theory and hand-on practical segments adds to the learning experience at SEW’s DriveACADEMY

SEW-EURODRIVE announces that the 2017 calendar for their nationwide motor and drive program DriveACADEMY has commenced.

SEW-EURODRIVE’s DriveACADEMY training courses are designed to prepare motor and drive users for tasks and problems they may face during any given working day. SEW-EURODRIVE’s Technical Training Manager Michael Stranieri explains that the DriveACADEMY training courses raise the level of expertise among motor and drive users.

Incorporating basic theoretical principles and practical exercises, the courses cover a wide range of topics, including selection and project planning of SEW gear motors; and product specific courses providing insight into the implementation of some of SEW-EURODRIVE’s most popular technologies.

Participants can benefit tremendously from these courses including being able to test all of the functions of a drive in a safe training environment, which may not be possible once it’s installed onsite.

One of SEW’s most popular courses is the MOVIDRIVE B operation, start-up and troubleshooting, which Stranieri says is tailored for systems integrators, project engineers, electricians and service engineers. The course covers everything from starting up a motor in VFC operating mode to complex analysis and detection of faults and fault finding.

According to Stranieri, the functions associated with MOVIDRIVE B frequency inverters are customer-specific and can only be discovered with hands-on training. He adds that the troubleshooting component is popular with trainees as the training simulates the majority of inverter and motor specific faults to figure out the best methods of resolution.

The 2017 schedule includes a number of upcoming courses in April, May and June.

Explore the DriveACADEMY course schedule or register for a training session via SEW-EURODRIVE’s customerwebsite.