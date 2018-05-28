High quality sensor technology from DIS Sensors

Search
By Sensors Australia 28 May 2018
article image DIS sensors are used in a wide range of applications
Sensors Australia announces their appointment as distributor for DIS Sensors in Australia. 

DIS Sensors specialises in the manufacture and supply of a wide range of inclination sensors, contactless rotary encoders and tilt sensors.

DIS Sensors has been developing, testing and producing their sensor range in the Netherlands for over 30 years. DIS sensors are used in a wide range of applications such as mining, rail, industrial, solar and wind farms, agriculture and many more.

DIS Sensors is an ISO 9001 certified company.

Inclination Sensors Rotary Encoders Sensors Tilt Sensors Tilt Switches