Dimetix laser distance sensors with a measuring range of up to 500 meters from Sensors Australia
For applications where long distances must be measured with high accuracy and speed plays an important role, Dimetix offers the new D-series range laser distance sensors. They measure distances from 0 to 500 meters with an accuracy of ± 1 mm with a repeat accuracy of ± 0.3 mm. These values also apply to measurements on natural surfaces at distances up to 100 m - even with black targets and direct sunlight. The maximum measuring speed is up to 250 Hz. All these advantages can be used by users over a wide temperature range from -40 to +60°C. The results of the measurements are made available via various interfaces. As standard, an analogue output 0/4 ... 20 mA, serial interfaces as well as digital inputs and outputs are integrated. Other real-time interfaces are available as options. The interfaces and functions can be configured according to individual requirements. Typical areas of application are found in high-bay warehouses in logistics, mining applications as well as in the machine industry or in geodesy.Sensors Australia information and contact details
Contact Sensors Australia
Contact Sensors Australia