Maskito – Compact Escape Mask

by Self Rescue Solutions Pty. Ltd.
Maskito – Compact Escape Mask, provides short-term respiratory protection (15 mins), against toxic gas and particles, including elements such as: HCl, SO2, C6H12and even Tear gas (CS).

An ultra-compact mask designed for incidents of fire, making it suitable for almost every setting. The mask filters out HCl, NO2, C6H12, tear gas (CS), and SO2 (not designed to lter out CO). The MASKITO Mask was tested at the ASSAY TECHNOLOGY labs. The MASKITO is smaller than most modern smartphones and can be carried comfortably in a pants or shirt pocket. 

For more information about the Maskito Masks, download the brochure below

Maskito Compact Escape Mask - Brochure
