Kimi PLUS – Advanced Chemical Escape Mask

by Self Rescue Solutions Pty. Ltd.
Kimi PLUS – Advanced Chemical Escape Mask, is a somewhat larger version of the KIMI, designed for the same range of chemicals, but with an extended filtration capacity achieved through two standard ABEK 1 filters, making it suitable for situations involving those chemicals in levels of up to 1000 ppm. The KIMI PLUS weighs only 450 grams (1 lb.), making it one of the lightest in its category. Its robust protection against chemical hazards makes it especially suited for heavy chemical industries. 

For more information on the Kimi Plus Masks, please download the brochure below 

Downloads

PDF
Kimi PLUS Advanced Chemical Escape Mask - Brochure
(2802 Kb)

20 Carey street
Randwick
Sydney
NSW 2031
Tel: 1300 193 184

