KIMI - Chemical Escape Mask

by Self Rescue Solutions Pty. Ltd.
KIMI - Chemical Escape Mask
KIMI - Chemical Escape Mask
KIMI - Chemical Escape Maskprovides mid-term respiratory protection (30 mins), against toxic gas and particles, including elements such as: HCl, SO2, C6H12and Tear gas (CS).

A compact mask designed for situations of chemical spills and terrorist attacks. The KIMI protects against organic gases with a boiling point higher than 65 degrees centigrade; several inorganic gases; sulphuric gases and other acidic gases, as well as ammonia and ammonia derivatives. It also protects against these substances in particle form. (tested at the ASSAY TECHNOLOGY labs). The KIMI is an ideal solution for situations involving relatively low levels of these hazardous materials (under 500 ppm). It is best suited for mining, oil, and gas operations; chemical and petrochemical industries; and for civilian institutions and high-rise buildings. 

For more information about the KIMI Masks, download the brochure available below 

Self Rescue Solutions Pty. Ltd. information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
KIMI Chemical Escape Mask - Brochure
(3305 Kb)

