COGO - Smoke Escape Mask, provides users with short-term respiratory protection against smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) inhalation.

The COGO is a smoke escape mask designed for both smoke and Carbon Monoxide filtration. It is tested for protection against CO, HCl, HCN and propenal (acrolein), is certified under European Standard EN-403, and bears the European Union CEMark. A variant of this mask intended for petrochemical industries, the COGO-S, is designed to provide protection against sulphuric gases, and has been tested against H2S and SO2.

