​COGO - Smoke Escape Mask

by Self Rescue Solutions Pty. Ltd.
​COGO - Smoke Escape Mask
​COGO - Smoke Escape Mask
COGO - Smoke Escape Maskprovides users with short-term respiratory protection against smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) inhalation.

The COGO is a smoke escape mask designed for both smoke and Carbon Monoxide filtration. It is tested for protection against CO, HCl, HCN and propenal (acrolein), is certified under European Standard EN-403, and bears the European Union CEMark. A variant of this mask intended for petrochemical industries, the COGO-S, is designed to provide protection against sulphuric gases, and has been tested against H2S and SO2. 

For more information on the COGO Mask, download the brochure below

Downloads

PDF
COGO Smoke Escape Mask - Brochure
(2582 Kb)

