Chembayo - Chemical / Biological Escape Mask

by Self Rescue Solutions Pty. Ltd.
Chembayo - Chemical / Biological Escape Mask
Chembayo - Chemical / Biological Escape Mask
1300 193 184

Chembayo - Chemical / Biological Escape MaskHEPA filtration capabilities (P3) that protect the wearer against particles and aerosols, and thus greatly reduce respiratory exposure to biological and chemical hazards.

The CHEMBAYO is meant to provide short-term protection against chemical and biological agents used in weaponized form. The mask is specifically designed against nerve and blood agents (also compliant with the EN 143 Standard for particle filtration), and the filters also contain a HEPA P3 component which protects against particles and aerosols, substantially reducing respiratory exposure to chemical and biological hazards. These capabilities make the CHEMBAYO an ideal solution for military forces, law enforcement agencies, and emergency services personnel. 

For more information about the Chembayo Masks, download the brochure available below

Self Rescue Solutions Pty. Ltd. information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
Chembayo Chemical / Biological Escape Mask - Brochure
(2372 Kb)

Contact Self Rescue Solutions Pty. Ltd.

20 Carey street
Randwick
Sydney
NSW 2031
Tel: 1300 193 184

