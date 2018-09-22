Search
ZephIR 1.7 SWIR infrared camera with 200 FPS capability

By Scitech 22 September 2018
Supplier News
article image ZephIR 1.7 SWIR infrared cameras
03 9480 4999

Scitech introduces the ZephIR 1.7 SWIR camera from Canadian company Photon Etc, based on a sensitive InGaAs FPA, integrating a four-stage TE cooler and optimised for 0.8 to 1.7 µm spectral range.

Delivering an amazing 200 frame-per-second (FPS) rate at unrivalled low noise levels, the ZephIR 1.7 SWIR infrared camera is perfectly suited for challenging scientific and industrial infrared applications. First designed for demanding faint-flux applications such as small animal imaging, these cameras now bring new capabilities for industrial applications in quality control and sorting.

Key features of the ZephIR 1.7 SWIR infrared cameras include spectral range of 800-1700nm; 4-stage TEC; low noise level; and InGaAs FPA.

Recommended for use in safety and security fields, the new infrared camera is an ideal tool for the rapid detection of explosive liquid precursors as well as in the environment and agriculture fields where its hyperspectral imagery can be efficiently used to identify any type of molecules through the analysis of its characteristic spectrum.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

