Scitech presents a new range of industrial cameras featuring an ultra-compact size to suit a wide range of applications.

Measuring just 26.4 x 26.4 x 21.2 mm and weighing a mere 27 grams, the Ximea xiQ USB3 industrial cameras are extremely compact but deliver 4x times faster performance than GigE, 5x faster than firewire and 10x faster than USB 2.0 for machine vision applications.

Ximea xiQ USB3 cameras are the cameras of choice for a vast range of applications including industrial, manufacturing and factory automation, robotics, food and print inspection, defect detection, labelling verification, automotive crash testing, precision mouldings, electronics, photovoltaics and ultra-fast 3D scanning.

Key features of the Ximea xiQ ultra compact USB3 industrial cameras include a CMOS and global shutter; high speed, high frame rates - 500fps at VGA, 90fps at 4Mpix (2048 x 2048) and 170fps at 2Mpix resolutions; compatibility with more than 30 Vision Libraries, Windows, Linux, Mac OSX, ARM, USB3 Vision Standard and more; and colour, monochrome and IR extended versions available.

All models are also available in board level versions.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.