Ximea xiB PCI Express cameras with high speed and resolution

Scitech presents the Ximea xiB, the smallest and fastest cameras featuring a CMV50000 sensor on the market.

Available in a choice of 7 models, these cameras offer high resolution CMOSIS sensors from 12 to 48 MP. The cameras stream images to the host computer via 4 lanes on a PCI Express Gen2 bus, boasting an impressive 20 Gbit/s of bandwidth. Together with minimal latencies and CPU load, the PCIe technolo­gy is ideal for high resolution.

At 17 times faster than USB 3.0, 7 times than 10GigE and even faster than Camera Link HS or CoaXPress, these cameras are ideal for industrial, automotive or robotic applications.

Measuring only 60 × 60 × 38 mm³, the compact cameras weigh 175g and have power consumption as low as 9 Watt. They can be fully synchronised with their multiple GPIOs and offer an active Canon EF-mount. In situations where multiple camera heads need to be placed in close proximity, system integrators can combine and aggregate the data streams from cameras with various resolutions via additional accessories.

Key features of Ximea xiB cameras include: PCIe Gen2 x4 interface for direct access to the computer memory with up to 20 Gbit/s; no frame grabber required; high resolution CMOSIS sensors from 12 to 48 MP; active Canon EF lens mount for control of aperture and focus; 100+ m cable lengths possible; direct data transfer to GPU possible on Linux; high speed interface with bandwidth of 16 GBit up to 64 Gbit /sec; CMOSIS sensors CMV12000, CMV20000, CMV50000 offering high image resolution and high throughput with 12, 20 and 48 Megapixels; speed of 133 - 333, 33 and 30 FPS respectively; robust PCI Express and power/GPIO connectors; integrated Canon EF-mount control with dynamic aperture and focus control; support for Windows, MacOS, Linux, ARM; suitable for OEM customisation and embedded vision systems; and ability to perform across distances up to 300m over fibre-optic cable.

Applications:

The Ximea xiB cameras find application in flat panel display (FPD) inspection, semiconductor wafer scanning, printed circuit board (PCB) examination, industrial automation and machine vision, production line monitoring, robotic welding, gauging, VR and AR - virtual and augmented reality, solar panel inspection, 3D mapping, high definition motion capture/ tracking, metrology, defect detection, print and film scanning, GIS (Geographical Information Systems), automotive and robotics, persistent stadium and border high-end security, sports imaging and broadcast, electronics measurement and assemblies, outdoor imaging - wide area motion imaging and surveillance, and aerial or city mapping (UAV/UAS/drones).

For more information, please visit the Scitech website at www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.