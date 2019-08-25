Ximea USB3 cameras for vision guided robots

The new Ximea xiQ and xiC camera series available from Scitech for vision guided robotics feature an extremely flat board level with flexible flat ribbon cables transmitting in full USB 3.0 speed of up to 5 Gbps.

Measuring a compact 1” x 1” (25.4 x 25.4 mm) in size, the new camera achieves high optical precision through sensor resolutions up to 4.2 Megapixels (xiQ Series) and 12 Megapixels (xiC Series).

Key features of Ximea xiQ and xiC cameras include minimal power consumption of only 1W or 3W, power driven by USB with no additional cabling required; smear-free images at high speed achieved with CMOS global shutter sensors; input and output lines for triggered usage available on a flat ribbon cable; and fast and hassle-free integration thanks to USB3 Vision, supported by a wide range of imaging software libraries.

Ximea cameras are available in board level versions and with different connection options to fit even into most demanding space constraints or housing with a particularly compact footprint. These features are particularly useful when robotic arms are involved. The Ximea camera series is an asset in fields and applications such as UAV, flat panel inspection, printed circuit board (PCB) examination, dental and much more.

Using industrial cameras, robots can recognise and localise the exact position of their workpieces and adapt their processes. Robots are flexible and achieve higher precision at lower costs, as the accurate handling of parts becomes redundant. For such a task they require machine vision provided by cameras with specific attributes such as compact size, low weight, low power consumption, quality sensors with fast speed, and accessible high-flex cables. This is where the Ximea xiQ and xiC cameras perform at their best.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.