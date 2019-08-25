Search
Home > Ximea USB3 cameras for vision guided robots
Related Supplier News
Victorem CoaXPress industrial video camera series
Victorem CoaXPress industrial video ...
Scitech presents the Victorem CoaXPress camera series featuring high performance Sony CMOS image sensors and high-bandwidth CoaXPress video output.
Ximea xiQ ultra compact USB3 industrial cameras
Ximea xiQ ultra compact USB3 industrial ...
Scitech presents a new range of industrial cameras featuring an ultra-compact size to suit a wide range of applications.
New 3MP/ 5MP board-level, global shutter cameras
New 3MP/ 5MP board-level, global ...
Scitech announces the release of 16 new industrial and board-level cameras by The Imaging Source to their USB 3.1 (gen 1) family.

Ximea USB3 cameras for vision guided robots

By Scitech 25 August 2019
Supplier News
article image Ximea's vision guided robot camera
logo
03 9480 4999

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

The new Ximea xiQ and xiC camera series available from Scitech for vision guided robotics feature an extremely flat board level with flexible flat ribbon cables transmitting in full USB 3.0 speed of up to 5 Gbps.

Measuring a compact 1” x 1” (25.4 x 25.4 mm) in size, the new camera achieves high optical precision through sensor resolutions up to 4.2 Megapixels (xiQ Series) and 12 Megapixels (xiC Series).

Key features of Ximea xiQ and xiC cameras include minimal power consumption of only 1W or 3W, power driven by USB with no additional cabling required; smear-free images at high speed achieved with CMOS global shutter sensors; input and output lines for triggered usage available on a flat ribbon cable; and fast and hassle-free integration thanks to USB3 Vision, supported by a wide range of imaging software libraries.

Ximea cameras are available in board level versions and with different connection options to fit even into most demanding space constraints or housing with a particularly compact footprint. These features are particularly useful when robotic arms are involved. The Ximea camera series is an asset in fields and applications such as UAV, flat panel inspection, printed circuit board (PCB) examination, dental and much more.

Using industrial cameras, robots can recognise and localise the exact position of their workpieces and adapt their processes. Robots are flexible and achieve higher precision at lower costs, as the accurate handling of parts becomes redundant. For such a task they require machine vision provided by cameras with specific attributes such as compact size, low weight, low power consumption, quality sensors with fast speed, and accessible high-flex cables. This is where the Ximea xiQ and xiC cameras perform at their best.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Cameras Industrial Cameras Robotics Machine Vision Cameras